Eagle Materials Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 1.0% Upside Potential

Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $334.00 and $265.00 calculating the mean target price we have $312.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $308.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day MA is $296.12 while the 200 day moving average is $259.65. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.19B. Currently the stock stands at: $303.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,287,004,769 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.46, revenue per share of $66.66 and a 12.96% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.