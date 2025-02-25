Eagle Materials Inc. Share Price Target ‘$289.80’, now 27.7% Upside Potential

Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $330.00 and $260.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $289.80. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $226.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $252.49 while the 200 day moving average is $259.89. The market cap for the company is 7.52B. The current share price for the company is: $225.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,603,801,635 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.16, revenue per share of $67.21 and a 12.99% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.