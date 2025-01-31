Follow us on:

Eagle Materials Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $330.00 and $260.00 and has a mean target at $289.80. Now with the previous closing price of $253.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $271.10 while the 200 day moving average is $260.18. The company has a market capitalization of 8.64B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $259.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,863,813,770 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.55, revenue per share of $66.66 and a 12.96% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.

