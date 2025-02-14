Eagle Materials Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.7% Upside Potential

Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $330.00 and $260.00 calculating the mean target price we have $289.80. Now with the previous closing price of $246.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The day 50 moving average is $259.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to $260.49. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $250.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,812,839,844 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.92, revenue per share of $66.66 and a 12.96% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.