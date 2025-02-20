Eagle Materials Inc. Share Price Target ‘$289.80’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

Eagle Materials Inc. which can be found using ticker (EXP) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $330.00 and $260.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $289.80. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $250.52 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $256.44 and the 200 day moving average is $260.40. The market capitalization for the company is 8.00B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $240.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,258,211,421 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.21, revenue per share of $67.21 and a 12.99% return on assets.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from approximately 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials and Light Materials. Heavy Materials includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments. Light Materials includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; or projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 29 cement distribution terminals. It operates approximately 26 ready-mix concrete batch plants and three aggregates processing plants.