Driving UK flooring forward

The home-improvement market has witnessed sustained growth as more homeowners seek to enhance both the comfort and resale value of their living spaces through high-quality flooring. From budget-friendly laminates and vinyl planks to premium hardwoods and porcelain tiles, today’s offerings cater to a wide array of design preferences and practical requirements. Laminate and luxury vinyl tiles appeal to those prioritising rapid installation, often completed in a single day, and easy maintenance, while solid timber and stone-effect finishes command a premium for their timeless character and durability.

A growing emphasis on sustainability and low environmental impact has driven innovation across the sector. High-definition wood-effect vinyl now convincingly replicates the grain and texture of oak or walnut without the resource intensity and upkeep of genuine hardwood. Porcelain and ceramic tiles featuring advanced slip-resistant coatings are increasingly specified for hallways and kitchens, combining safety with style. Meanwhile, polished concrete and cement-effect flooring have become a hallmark of contemporary minimalism, offering seamless surfaces that are exceptionally easy to clean.

Cost remains a key consideration. Basic laminate flooring can be sourced from around £40 per square metre, with comprehensive fitting for a 25 sqm room typically totalling between £1,000 and £1,500. At the upper end, premium solid walnut planks may be priced at approximately £70 per square metre, bringing the same room to around £1,750 once acclimatisation and multiple finish coats are factored in. While do-it-yourself fitting can reduce labour costs, professional installation is strongly recommended for complex patterns, underfloor heating integration and the precise moisture control demanded by solid wood.

Against this backdrop of evolving consumer demands, Likewise Group has rapidly expanded its footprint to meet rising volumes and diversify its product range. Over the past year the business has opened a dozen new distribution centres, streamlining logistics to counteract rising input costs and deliver next-day availability across the UK. Targeted acquisitions of regional specialists have also broadened its portfolio, ensuring that both trade and retail customers can access everything from entry-level laminates to bespoke hardwoods under one roof.

Investment in a modern delivery fleet, scheduled to reach 158 vehicles by the end of 2025, underpins the company’s commitment to customer service. Faster turnarounds, precise ordering platforms and virtual visualisation tools now enable homeowners and interior designers to preview flooring options in situ before making a final decision. This blend of digital convenience and robust physical infrastructure has already driven double-digit sales growth in recent quarters, as projects ranging from quick-refresh makeovers to whole-house renovations accelerate.

Looking ahead, the combination of eco-friendly materials, underfloor heating compatibility and ever more sophisticated online planning tools is set to sustain demand for higher-value installations. As homeowners continue to prioritise both aesthetics and energy efficiency, the role of a responsive, full-service distributor has never been more crucial. By marrying an extensive product offering with rapid nationwide delivery, Likewise Group is exceptionally well placed to capitalise on these enduring trends and to reinforce its position at the forefront of the UK flooring market.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Latest Company News

Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong Q1 2025 growth, with a 10.7% rise in gross sales revenue, driven by strategic investments and enhanced logistics.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.

