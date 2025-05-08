Drax powers ahead with strong 2025 outlook and strategic growth

Drax Group is signalling a robust financial trajectory for 2025, projecting adjusted core profits at the upper end of analyst expectations. This optimistic forecast is underpinned by enhanced operational efficiency, a solid balance sheet, and strategic initiatives that align with the UK’s evolving energy landscape.

The company’s pellet production division is outperforming, with output surpassing last year’s figures. This uptick is complemented by the efficient operations at Drax Power Station, the UK’s largest continuous renewable power source, which contributes approximately 6% of the nation’s electricity. Analyst consensus estimates for 2025 adjusted EBITDA range between £848 million and £896 million, with Drax anticipating results at the higher end of this spectrum.

Drax’s financial strength is further evidenced by its ongoing £300 million share buyback programme, of which around £207 million has been completed. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and confidence in its financial health.

CEO Will Gardiner emphasises the company’s role in supporting energy security, stating that Drax’s operations are crucial in maintaining consistent power supply, especially as the UK increases its reliance on intermittent renewable sources like wind and solar. The company’s strategy focuses on providing dispatchable and reliable generation to ensure stability in the energy grid.

Looking beyond 2027, Drax maintains its target of generating recurring adjusted EBITDA in the range of £600 million to £700 million. This long-term vision is supported by disciplined capital allocation, strong cash generation, and a focus on sustainable growth.