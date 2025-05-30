Drax delivers on clean energy and community impact

Drax Group’s May 2025 update showcases a company not only achieving robust financial performance but also making significant strides in sustainable energy and community engagement. From advancing carbon capture initiatives to investing in local communities, Drax is reinforcing its position as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future.

In the first quarter of 2025, Drax reported strong operational performance across its FlexGen, Pellet Production, and Biomass Generation segments. The company now anticipates full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be around the top end of consensus estimates, reflecting its disciplined capital allocation and strategic investments. A £300 million share buyback programme is well underway, with approximately £207 million completed, and a final dividend of 15.6 pence per share has been proposed, subject to shareholder approval.

Drax’s commitment to flexible renewable generation is evident in its ongoing £80 million refurbishment project at the Cruachan Power Station. The upgrade of units 3 and 4 is set to add 40MW of additional capacity by 2027, enhancing the station’s ability to provide reliable, low-carbon power. This project is underpinned by a 15-year Capacity Market agreement worth over £220 million, ensuring long-term value for shareholders.

On the community front, Drax has demonstrated its dedication to social responsibility through the Drax Foundation and Community Fund. Over the past 12 months, the company has invested £3.6 million in charitable giving, supporting initiatives that benefit climate, nature, and people. In Gloster, Mississippi, Drax’s People Positive commitments are fostering local development and prosperity.

Drax continues to lead in carbon capture technology with its Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) initiatives. Since the publication of its ‘BECCS Done Well’ report in late 2022, the company has made significant progress in implementing this technology, which is crucial for achieving net-zero targets.

The company’s participation in the 2025 BC Council of Forestry Industries convention in Canada underscores its commitment to sustainable forestry practices and global collaboration. Engaging with industry experts and stakeholders, Drax is exploring opportunities to enhance its biomass supply chain and contribute to the global energy transition.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.