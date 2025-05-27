Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax accelerates UK energy resilience

Drax Group plc

As energy dynamics shift across the UK, Drax is charging ahead with strategic investments and operational upgrades that reinforce its role as a cornerstone of the nation’s low-carbon future.

Drax is making bold moves to align with the UK’s evolving energy priorities, cementing its position as a vital player in the transition to secure, flexible and low-carbon power. Central to this effort is a newly secured four-year contract beginning in 2027, which will see Drax’s Selby power station deliver critical dispatchable electricity during periods of high demand. This ensures a reliable flow of low-carbon energy when it’s needed most, directly supporting the country’s grid stability and decarbonisation goals.

Alongside this, Drax is transforming its iconic Cruachan Power Station in Scotland, marking its 60th year with an £80 million upgrade. These enhancements will boost the station’s ability to store and release energy, a function that becomes increasingly essential as renewable sources like wind and solar expand across the UK’s energy mix. Cruachan’s role as a giant battery, absorbing excess renewable energy and discharging it when demand peaks, is pivotal to the country’s net-zero ambitions.

While the company is pausing its proposed 600MW Cruachan II expansion due to rising costs and market uncertainty, the strategic groundwork has been laid. Drax remains well-positioned to reactivate the project when conditions are more favourable, keeping future capacity firmly on the horizon.

Despite these challenges, Drax’s financial outlook remains strong. The company expects 2025 core profits to reach the top end of analyst forecasts, driven by resilient performance in biomass generation and pellet production. Drax continues to provide approximately 6% of the UK’s total electricity, underlining its importance in the national energy landscape.

These initiatives highlight Drax’s forward-looking approach—investing not just in infrastructure, but in the reliability and adaptability that a modern grid requires. As the UK scales up its reliance on intermittent renewables, the role of flexible, dispatchable power becomes ever more crucial. Drax’s commitment to balancing innovation with stability makes it a compelling proposition for investors looking at the future of sustainable energy.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax confirms final HEIT offer and plans to let scheme lapse

Drax Group plc updates on its acquisition offer for HEIT, confirming a final bid of 88p per share while announcing potential changes to the acquisition timeline.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group reports strong Q1, raises FY EBITDA outlook

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced a robust trading update, highlighting strong performance in FlexGen, pellet production, and biomass generation for 2025.
Drax Group plc

Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group and Power Minerals launch 20-year JV for sustainable cement production

Drax Group and Power Minerals have launched a 20-year joint venture to transform pulverised fuel ash into sustainable cement, reducing carbon emissions in construction.
Drax Group

Drax Group’s Drax Bidco to acquire Harmony Energy Income Trust

Drax Bidco announces a strategic cash acquisition of Harmony Energy Income Trust, enhancing its battery energy storage assets and expanding market operations significantly.

Drax Group provisionally secures capacity market agreements

Drax Group plc has secured provisional agreements for 434MW of capacity from its pumped storage and hydro assets, generating significant future revenue.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.