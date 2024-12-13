Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.83’, now 4.3% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $83.00 and $68.00 calculating the average target share price we see $75.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $72.67 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and the 200 day MA is $73.40. The company has a market cap of 8.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $72.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,056,371,161 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.12, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.