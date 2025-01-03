Donaldson Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 12.6% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $83.00 and $68.00 with the average target price sitting at $75.83. Now with the previous closing price of $67.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $73.62 and the 200 day moving average is $73.16. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.04B. The current share price for the company is: $67.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,048,327,420 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.56, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.