Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $83.00 and $68.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $75.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $73.02 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $75.01 and the 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of 8.73B. The current share price for the company is: $72.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,063,478,235 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.19, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.