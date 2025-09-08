Follow us on:

Domino’s to host investor event and launches CHICK ‘N’ DIP sub-brand

Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc (LON:DOM) has announced that it plans to host an investor event on Tuesday, 9 December 2025. At the event, senior members of the DPG management team will provide an update on the growth opportunities for core Domino’s UK and Ireland business, covering:

·    Loyalty trial and rollout plans

·    Continued progress in digital projects and data 

·    Innovation – including an update, and tasting, of CHICK ‘N’ DIP

·    Rollout of supply chain automation projects and fifth supply chain centre

·    Store openings including new store formats

·    Growth opportunity in Ireland

·    Capital allocation priorities including share buybacks and M&A

Launch of CHICK ‘N’ DIP

DPG today also announces the launch of CHICK ‘N’ DIP from Domino’s, an exciting and innovative new chicken sub-brand designed to capture a share of one of the fastest growing markets in casual dining and help drive further growth for the core UK & Ireland Domino’s business. CHICK ‘N’ DIP is being trialled in 187 Domino’s stores in the northwest of England and Northern Ireland, the starting point of a strategic plan to scale CHICK ‘N’ DIP nationally. DPG has a strong track record of food innovation and CHICK ‘N’ DIP is a further example of this. CHICK ‘N’ DIP will be fulfilled from our existing national supply chain and kitchens with minimal capital investment.

Andrew Rennie, CEO, Domino’s Pizza Group said:

CHICK ‘N’ DIP is a bold new chapter for Domino’s. By creating a dedicated concept that combines globally inspired flavours with high-quality chicken, we’re opening up a significant opportunity for our UK & Ireland business, alongside continued growth in our core pizza business, where we have significantly increased our market share. CHICK’N’DIP is a fantastic product with the potential to be a powerful new growth lever, underpinned by our loyal customer base and trusted delivery.”

