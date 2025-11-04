Domino’s Pizza Group Q3 2025 shows positive sales growth

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has announced its Q3 2025 trading statement

POSITIVE Q3 SALES AND OPERATIONAL MOMENTUM; MAINTAIN FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Highlights

· Positive system sales growth:

o Q3 25 total system sales up 2.1%.

o Q3 25 like-for-like system sales (ex. VAT, ex. splits) up 1.0%.

· Total orders down 1.5% in Q3 25:

o Collection up 1.7% reflecting some continued benefit of national collection campaign

o Delivery (down 3.4%) impacted by weaker consumer sentiment across the QSR sector

· Positive initial customer reaction to the introduction of Chick ‘N’ Dip and the new Ultimate Indian Feast. Industry leading delivery times maintained.

· FY25 guidance remains unchanged:

o Underlying EBITDA in range of £130m to £140m

o New store openings expectation unchanged at mid-twenties (YTD 18 NSOs including our first new POD format)

As previously announced, DPG will be hosting an Investor Day on 9th December where senior members of the management team will provide an update on, among other things, growth opportunities for the core Domino’s UK and Ireland business. Further details for the event will be provided in due course.

Andrew Rennie, Domino’s Pizza Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We have delivered a solid Q3 performance with positive sales and operational momentum despite the continued challenging consumer backdrop. In particular I am really pleased with the initial results from the introduction of our exciting Chick’N’Dip brand.

‘Our franchisees continue to lead the industry with fast delivery times and we continue to work with them to mitigate the impact of increasing costs and any potential impact of the UK budget on 26th November.

‘We remain on track to achieve our full year profit expectations and I look forward to setting out our future plans at the Investor Day in December.”

Q3 trading and operating review

Q3 251 Q3 241 Change System sales £382.7m £374.8m +2.1% LFL system sales growth (ex VAT, ex. splits) on a comparable basis2 +1.0% +0.7%

Trading throughout the period has continued in line with our expectations, reflecting the impact of the weaker QSR market on our franchisees and customers’ lower discretionary income. Franchisees have had to tactically increase price alongside targeted value deals, in order to partially mitigate higher wages and employee taxation and maintain the high service that our customers expect.

Total system sales were £382.7m, up 2.1% vs. Q3 24 and, on a like-for-like basis (excluding splits), grew by 1.0%. Total Order count reduced by 1.5%, impacted by higher pricing referred to above, particularly in Delivery. The tough operating environment is likely to continue to impact order counts into 2026.

In September, we launched our new Ultimate Indian Feast pizzas – Gunpowder Chicken and Masala Paneer with a complimentary wings product. This product originated from DomiChef – our internal competition where employees across the system compete with ideas for new pizza recipes and products which go on to commercial development with our food innovation team. The Ultimate Indian Feast has been well received by customers and accounted for about 7.6% of orders since launch. Our chicken trial – Chick ‘N’ Dip has traded well, for just over 8 weeks, across stores in the North-West of England and Northern Ireland. We continue to assess and refine this offer, reflecting customer and franchisee feedback, as we assess its suitability for a whole system launch in 2026.

Our franchisees continue to deliver great service to customers – a core differentiator in our market – with industry leading delivery times. We have opened 18 stores in 2025 to date and expect to have opened mid-twenties new stores by year end. Our franchisees continue to focus on managing and mitigating significant employee cost inflation in their businesses alongside maintaining high service levels.

In July, we signed the lease on our new supply chain centre (“SCC5”) in Avonmouth, with building commenced in September. SCC5 will bring new, highly efficient and automated warehouse and distribution capacity to our integrated supply chain system ensuring that we have capacity to manage growth, support the needs of the future of the business and provide increased redundancy for business continuity planning.

As stated in the interim results, we continue to assess opportunities for a second brand within our strict financial and strategic guardrails. Consistent with our commitment to return excess capital to shareholders, we completed a £20m share buy-back taking advantage of current share price levels.

On December 9th Domino’s will be holding an Investor Day where a number of the leadership team will be presenting updates on key operational initiatives to deliver our strategy. Further details of this will be released in due course.

UK & ROI Total (All Stores) Sales Volume Price Orders (m) YOY Order Growth Total Q1 2.1% (1.3)% 3.4% 17.8m 0.5% Q2 0.5% (2.9)% 3.4% 17.3m (0.6)% H1 1.3% (2.2)% 3.5% 35.1m (0.0)% Q3 2.1% (2.9)% 5.0% 17.1m (1.5)% Delivery Only Q1 2.4% (1.1)% 3.5% 11.6m 1.3% Q2 (0.7)% (4.5)% 3.8% 10.8m (2.6)% H1 0.9% (2.9)% 3.7% 22.5m (0.6)% Q3 0.9% (4.5)% 5.4% 10.7m (3.4)% Collection Only Q1 1.2% (1.7)% 2.9% 6.2m (0.9)% Q2 4.2% 1.2% 3.0% 6.5m 2.9% H1 2.7% (0.3)% 3.0% 12.6m 1.0% Q3 5.7% 0.9% 4.8% 6.4m 1.7%

* Total system sales, volume and price shown on a reported basis.

Current trading, outlook and guidance

Domino’s Pizza Group remain on track to deliver a result in line with our expectations for 2025, with FY25 Underlying EBITDA4 to be in the range of £130m – £140m.5

Updated technical guidance for FY25:

· Underlying depreciation & amortisation c.£23m

o Upper end of range reflecting higher capital expenditure

· Underlying interest (excluding foreign exchange movements) of c.£20m

o Reflects increase due to share buyback program.

· Estimated underlying effective tax rate of c.25% for the full year

· Capital investment of c.£25m

· Net debt at year-end between £280m and £300m

Notes

1. Q3 25 is 13 weeks to 28 September 2025. Q3 24 is 13 weeks to 29 September 2024.

2. Like-for-like (excluding splits) system sales performance is calculated for UK & Ireland against a comparable 52-week period in the prior period for mature stores which were not in territories split in the current period or comparable period. Mature stores are defined as those opened prior to 31 December 2023.

3. Underlying is defined as statutory performance excluding discontinued operations, and items classified as non-underlying which includes significant irregular costs, significant impairments of assets, together with fair value movements and other costs associated with acquisitions and disposals.

4. Current mean of FY25 Underlying EBITDA expectations: range of £130.9m – £137.0m, with a mean of £133.6m. Based on 10 analysts’ forecasts.

5. YTD 25 is the 39 weeks to 28 September 2025. YTD 24 is the 39 weeks to 29 September 2024.