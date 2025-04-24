Follow us on:

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc Q1 sales and orders edge up

Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM) has announced its Q1 trading statement.

Continued order growth in Q1, positive start to Q2

Highlights

·     Positive total system sales1, like-for-like sales2 and total order growth in Q1 25

o  Q1 25 total system sales up 2.1%

o  Q1 25 like-for-like sales up 0.5%

·     Total orders up 0.5% in Q1 25

o  Delivery up 1.3% driven by continued intense focus from franchise partners

o  Collection down 0.9% but improving trajectory supported by first ever national collection campaign

·    Continued operational and strategic progress with average delivery times approaching 24 minutes, loyalty trial delivering incremental orders across all cohorts and Crème Egg cookie sold out ahead of Easter

·     Total orders and like-for-like sales2 remain positive in Q2 25

·     Continue to expect FY25 Underlying3 EBITDA in line with market expectations4

Commenting on the results, Andrew Rennie, Domino’s Pizza Group CEO said:

“Our focused operational strategy returned the Domino’s system to growth in the second half of last year and growth has continued in 2025. During Q1 Domino’s market share has strengthened, our franchise partners have driven further improvements in delivery times and we continue to focus on giving our customers compelling value.

“Looking ahead, whilst the market and consumer environment has become more uncertain since our FY results, we remain confident that our ongoing strategic initiatives, store opening pipeline and collaboration with our franchise partners will allow us to continue to win market share. Our initial assessment of newly introduced tariffs shows minimal direct impact. We continue to assess any indirect impacts on our supply chain, monitor the broader environment going forward and our full year expectations remain unchanged.”

Q1 25 trading performance and operational momentum

Q1 25Q1 24Change
Total system sales£393.3m£385.2m+2.1%
LFL system sales (ex-splits)+0.5%(0.5)%+1.0bps
Total orders17.8m17.7m+0.5%

The positive trends we saw in the second half of 2024 have continued in 2025 despite an uncertain market. Q1 25 total system sales were up 2.1%, like-for-like system sales, excluding splits, were up 0.5% and total orders were up 0.5% compared to Q1 24.

Our delivery times continue to improve and are a clear, competitive differentiator. Average delivery times in Q1 25 were 24.3 minutes compared to 25.1 minutes in Q1 24. We also saw a continued improvement in on-time deliveries and a reduction in late deliveries.  The benefits of this showed in our performance where delivery orders grew by 1.3% compared to Q1 24.

Although collection orders declined 0.9% in Q1, we see clear consumer value in the collection channel in this uncertain economic environment and order trends have improved as a result of our first ever national marketing campaign focused on value in collection which was launched at the end of Q1.

After positive results from our first phase of our loyalty trial, we have moved into the second phase, inviting c.3m customers to participate. In this phase we are testing our loyalty models across a wider range of cohorts and we are seeing early signs of incremental orders across all these cohorts. We continue to target a full roll out in FY26 and will update further on the second phase of the trial at the H1 results in August.

We have 26 new stores in construction or planning approved. In a more uncertain environment we continue to expect in excess of 50 new stores in FY25, albeit, as usual, these will be second half weighted and planning remains slow.

In January we launched two new sides ‘Loaded Veg’ and ‘Loaded Veg with Chicken’ and added a personal thin crust option to our Cheeky Little Pizzas Range, all under 400 calories, as part of our lunch range. We also brought back our Chicken Mexicana range of pizza, sides and lunchtime wrap and our second year of the Domino’s Cookie with Crème Egg once again sold out before Easter.

As we outlined at our full year results in March, Domino’s Pizza Group continue to explore targeted, accretive opportunities, which would be financed within our existing balance sheet capacity, while remaining committed to returning excess capital to shareholders in the future.

Notes

1.   System sales represent the sum of all sales made by both franchised and corporate stores to consumers in UK & Ireland. These are excluding VAT and are unaudited.

2.    Like-for-like (excluding splits) system sales performance is calculated for UK & Ireland against a comparable 52-week period in the prior period for mature stores which were not in territories split in the current period or comparable period. Mature stores are defined as those opened prior to 31 December 2023.

3.   Underlying is defined as statutory performance excluding items classified as non-underlying which includes significant irregular costs, significant impairments of assets and other costs associated with acquisitions and disposals.

4.    Current mean of FY25 Underlying EBITDA expectations is £147.4m with a range of £140.8m – £149.7m. Based on 9 analysts’ forecasts.

