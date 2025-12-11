Domino Pizza Group appoints Annie Murphy as Independent Non Executive Director

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc (LON:DOM) has announced the appointment of Annie Murphy as an independent non-executive Director. Annie will be a member of the Board’s Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Sustainability Committee, and Nomination & Governance Committee.

Annie has held senior roles at a number of leading global consumer and retail companies, including PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she served as SVP, Global Chief Commercial Officer – Brands and International at Walgreens Boots Alliance until January 2023. Annie has also been an independent non-executive Director of Associated British Foods Plc since September 2023.

Annie will join the Board with effect from 5 January 2026.

Ian Bull, Chair, Domino’s Pizza Group said:

“I am delighted to welcome Annie to the Board of Domino’s. Annie has served in both executive and non-executive roles at some of the world’s leading consumer and retail businesses. She will be a strong addition to the Board, bringing particular expertise in commercial and brand strategy, and we look forward to benefitting from her global experience.”