Domino’s Pizza Group Plc appoints Ian Bull as Chair

Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc (LON:DOM) has announced the appointment of Ian Bull as Chair. Ian replaces Matt Shattock who has informed the Board of his wish to step down from the role. Matt will step down following the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025, at which point Ian will become Chair.

Ian is currently Senior Independent Director of the Group, a role he has held since September 2019. Ian first joined the Board in April 2019 and has a deep knowledge of the Domino’s business, as well as extensive relevant experience from his executive career during which he served as CFO of leisure and hospitality businesses including Greene King, Ladbrokes and Parkdean Resorts.

Matt is stepping down after five years as Chair, having joined the Board in the role in March 2020. As Chair, Matt has overseen the appointment of a strong leadership team and the reset of Domino’s relationship with its franchise partners. Matt has been based in the US for many years, and as the Group accelerates the delivery of its strategy, he has taken the view that the business now needs a UK based Chair.

Matt Shattock said:

“It has been an honour to serve as Chair of Domino’s over the past five years. This is a business made up of brilliant people and world-class franchise partners, and I’m pleased to be leaving it in the capable hands of Ian, our strong Board and outstanding executive team. I wish everyone in the business every success in the future.”

Ian Bull said:

“Domino’s today is a very different business to five years ago and Matt’s guidance and leadership have been hugely valuable, helping stabilise the business initially and moving it onto the strong footing for future growth it has today. I’m delighted to be stepping into the role and look forward to working with my fellow Board members, our CEO Andrew Rennie and all our team members and franchise partners as we take the business to the next level.”

Domino’s further announces that, with immediate effect, Ian Bull and Lynn Fordham will join the Sustainability Committee, Tracy Corrigan will join the Remuneration Committee and Mitesh Patel will join the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Sustainability Committee. The Company also announces that with effect from 24 April 2025, Lynn Fordham will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director, Ian Bull will become Chair of the Nomination & Governance Committee and will cease to be a member of the Audit Committee.

Ian Bull will receive a Chair’s fee of £375,000 per annum.

