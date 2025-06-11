Natural gas nears a structural turning point

While broader energy markets remain preoccupied with immediate price signals and short-term volatility, a quieter but consequential story is taking shape in US natural gas. The coming year may mark a subtle yet critical inflection point, one where physical supply, infrastructure momentum, and international offtake start to realign, not with fireworks, but with implications that could ripple for years. Investors who focus only on spot price headlines risk missing the deeper structural tension building into the back half of 2025.

At the surface, the data points to another record year for US natural gas output. The Energy Information Administration now expects daily production to average around 105.1 billion cubic feet in 2025, topping previous highs. That forecast may sound like an abundance narrative, reinforcing perceptions of oversupply. But beneath that headline lies a more layered picture, because this rising output is no longer outpacing the global call on US gas. Instead, the lead is narrowing, and the margin for imbalance is shrinking.

What makes the second half of 2025 so intriguing isn’t just production strength, but the synchronisation of incremental LNG export capacity with rising overseas demand. New terminals are coming online with long-term contracts already locked in, many from Europe and Asia where natural gas remains integral to energy security strategies. The shift from anticipation to execution in US LNG infrastructure changes the nature of domestic gas pricing. Where speculative momentum once dictated movements, a more structural bid is forming, driven not by traders, but by international utilities and industrials with firm offtake needs.

This shift in the demand base is quietly recalibrating the elasticity of the US market. Storage levels and weather volatility will still move prices at the margins, but there’s now a baseline of export-driven pull that absorbs weakness faster and extends tightness longer. That may help explain why, even amid record production, the EIA now expects Henry Hub prices to strengthen into late 2025, averaging near $3.50 per MMBtu. That’s not a spike, but it’s a meaningful floor in a market often seen as structurally cheap.

Timing, as ever, is everything. These dynamics start to bite just as domestic drilling momentum shows signs of constraint. Operators remain disciplined, favouring returns over volumes, and associated gas from oil production, once a source of surplus, s not scaling at the same pace. The market isn’t short yet, but it’s also no longer flush with optionality. That’s a change worth noting.

For investors, the message is not one of euphoria but of positioning. The combination of stable upstream efficiency, accelerating LNG infrastructure, and a growing structural bid suggests that the natural gas market is entering a more investable regime. Volatility will remain, but beneath it lies an increasingly resilient demand floor, something this sector hasn’t enjoyed in years. Capital allocation to LNG-linked assets, midstream capacity, or producers with export exposure now carries a different risk-reward profile than it did even 12 months ago.

In this environment, operational leverage and market timing matter more than brute volume. Players who can synchronise their output with infrastructure availability and offtake windows may command premium pricing without needing premium costs. That’s a powerful positioning advantage in a commodity market that has long punished optimism.

US natural gas isn’t chasing a headline. It’s entering a different phase, quietly, structurally, and with timing that investors would do well to track closely.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.