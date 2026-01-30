Delay damages patients, and the system pays for it

In healthcare, delay is often treated as harmless. It isn’t. Time between diagnosis and treatment actively harms patients, especially in musculoskeletal care. It weakens the body, increases pain, lowers confidence and makes recovery harder. Every week spent waiting raises the cost and risk of care.

Orthopaedic surgeons see this daily. A patient with bone-on-bone arthritis, ready and willing for surgery, is told to wait. Insurance wants proof that conservative care has failed. By the time surgery is approved, the patient has declined. Muscle loss, poor sleep, chronic pain and physical compensation make the original problem worse. Recovery will now take longer, with less chance of full function.

The human body doesn’t pause during waiting. It deteriorates. Delay turns a single injury into two: the original damage, and the damage caused by inaction.

Compare that to how a professional athlete is treated. A torn ligament gets immediate attention, scans, surgery and rehab within days. Everyone understands the cost of lost time. But for workers who depend on their bodies just as much, delay is standard. This double standard creates worse outcomes and higher long-term costs.

Delay doesn’t reduce expense. It pushes cost further down the line, into longer recoveries, more complex procedures and more time away from work. Systems that treat time as neutral are building in risk and lowering return on care.

