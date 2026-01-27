Follow us on:

Brava Health builds infrastructure for individual-led healthcare

Brava Health

Medical records are scattered across providers, systems don’t connect, and patients are left with incomplete information. Brava is building a platform to fix that.

The company’s product consolidates clinical data like prescriptions and test results with daily inputs from wearables, nutrition, mood and other lifestyle factors. All of it lives in a single, user-owned record. This turns passive data into a tool individuals can use, share and act on.

Health systems are under pressure to deliver better outcomes at lower cost. Brava gives clinicians access to more complete, real-time data, improving diagnosis and care coordination. That makes the platform relevant to providers and gives it multiple entry points into the market.

Brava Health is a private company that seeks to create a future where everyone is equipped with greater health clarity, agility, and foresight through truly individualized care experiences across the spectrum of needs: critical care, wellness, and longevity.

Latest Company News

Brava Health

Brava Health partners with AMV to add movement intelligence to Health OS

Brava Health announced a strategic partnership with Academy Medtech Ventures to embed AI-powered movement intelligence into Brava Health OS.

