Brava Health CMO urges human-centred approach to MedTech

Brava Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael Karch, delivered a keynote at Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s Depuy Synthes Joint Reconstruction national sales meeting in Orlando, calling for the healthcare industry to act decisively as it faces rapid technological change.

Speaking to a room of medical device professionals, Dr Karch described the current moment as a key turning point for healthcare. The sector, he said, must move beyond simply adopting new tools and take full responsibility for how they are designed, implemented and governed.

Karch was clear: technology should not replace clinical judgement, it should strengthen it. Empathy, experience and ethical insight remain central to good outcomes. Companies that can embed these values into their platforms will have the strongest long-term position. Tools that amplify clinicians’ effectiveness, rather than automate their decisions, are more likely to see broad adoption, regulatory support and sustained user trust.

