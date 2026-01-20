Brava Health partners with AMV to add movement intelligence to Health OS

Brava Health, creator of an adaptive, personalized health operating system (Brava Health OS), and Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV), a movement intelligence company leveraging computer vision and AI/ML, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate movement intelligence into Brava’s Health OS experience. Sports Academy, one of the nation’s leading human performance organizations, will support validation efforts and contribute population-scale performance environments to accelerate real-world learning and model refinement.

The collaboration will embed AMV’s movement intelligence layer into Brava’s consumer platform, enabling users to better understand functional movement, identify early risk signals, and receive adaptive guidance to support longevity, performance, and everyday physical well-being. The partnership is designed for a consumer-first (D2C) approach, with select B2B2C pathways over time.

“Brava is building a modern health platform centered on personalization and daily action,” said Lon White, President at Brava Health. “By integrating movement intelligence into Brava Health OS, we’re adding a foundational signal that helps translate data into meaningful guidance—supporting people across prevention, performance, and healthy aging.”

“Movement is one of the most underutilized signals in health,” said JJ Mosolf, President of Academy Medtech Ventures. “This partnership brings objective movement insight into a consumer-grade operating system—helping people move from activity tracking to function understanding, earlier risk awareness, and measurable improvement over time.”

“Sports Academy is built on the belief that performance and health are measurable—and improvable—when you have the right data and the right environment,” said Chad Faulkner, CEO of Sports Academy. “By contributing our populations and performance workflows through AMV, we can help validate movement intelligence at real-world scale and support a new consumer experience where functional movement becomes a daily, actionable part of health.”

Why Movement Intelligence

Traditional consumer health tools emphasize metrics like steps, heart rate, and sleep. Movement intelligence captures how the body functions—mobility, stability, asymmetry, compensation patterns, and changes over time—unlocking personalization that reflects real-world capability, not just activity volume. Together, Brava and AMV aim to establish movement as a core biomarker within Brava Health OS and support Brava’s long-term intelligence roadmap, including risk stratification, adaptive insights, movement archetypes, and future predictive modeling.

What’s Next

The partnership will begin with joint module definition and technical integration planning, followed by validation workflows supported through AMV-facilitated Sports Academy environments. Early rollouts will focus on D2C engagement and targeted B2B2C opportunities across longevity, performance, workforce readiness, and fall-risk prevention.