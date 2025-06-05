Follow us on:

Dekel Agri-Vision thrives amid palm oil boom

Dekel Agri-Vision

The global palm oil industry is exhibiting sustained strength, underpinned by a blend of structural demand and evolving supply dynamics. As the world continues to prioritise food security, sustainable agriculture, and alternative energy sources, palm oil remains indispensable across numerous applications, from food production to cosmetics and biofuels. In 2025, crude palm oil prices have stayed robust, nearing historical highs, a trend largely fuelled by limited supply growth and persistent demand. This environment is particularly favourable for producers operating in emerging markets, where increased alignment with global pricing enhances export potential and investor confidence.

In West Africa, Côte d’Ivoire is emerging as a notable contributor to the global palm oil supply chain. The country has focused on improving agricultural productivity through technology adoption and process optimisation. Local producers are achieving better extraction rates and efficiencies, reinforcing Côte d’Ivoire’s position as a regional leader in sustainable agribusiness. The government’s supportive policies, coupled with the introduction of complementary crops like cashews, are not only improving profitability but also strengthening the sector’s resilience to global market shifts.

Among the key players benefiting from these positive trends is Dekel Agri-Vision Plc. The company’s operations in Côte d’Ivoire have experienced a significant uplift, with the Ayenouan palm oil project reporting notable increases in both crude and kernel oil prices. These gains have contributed to revenue growth, despite a slight drop in production volumes. At the same time, Dekel’s diversification into cashew processing has begun to yield impressive results, with a dramatic surge in both output and sales volumes in the early part of 2025. The improvement in cashew operations is a testament to the company’s strategic direction and commitment to operational turnaround.

With an integrated model that spans palm oil production and cashew processing, Dekel Agri-Vision is strategically placed to harness the growing opportunities in West Africa’s agribusiness sector. The combination of favourable pricing, increased efficiency, and a diversified crop base enhances the company’s potential for delivering sustainable returns in a dynamic and evolving market.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

