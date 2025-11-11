DCC Plc posts H1 results as strategy advances, FY outlook reaffirmed

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025.

Significant progress executing strategic plan

· Completed the sale of DCC Healthcare in September, the sale of DCC Technology’s Info Tech business in the UK & Ireland in October and returned £100 million of capital to shareholders.

· As stated on 10 September 2025, DCC intends to launch a £600 million tender offer shortly and expects that it will be completed in December 2025.

Reiterating full year guidance, trading improved quarter on quarter

· Continuing adjusted operating profit declined by 5.4% in the seasonally less significant first half of the financial year. This resulted from strong prior year comparatives, the impact of mild weather in the early months of the year and the disposal of our Hong Kong & Macau business in July 2024.

· Although operating profit declined in the first quarter of the financial year, trading improved in the second quarter leading to modest operating profit growth in that quarter.

· Organic growth in Mobility and in Energy Services partly offset lower profits in Energy Products.

· Since May 2025, DCC has committed approximately £50 million to liquid gas acquisitions.

· Continuing adjusted earnings per share declined 4.2% (4.4% constant currency).

· Interim dividend up 5.0% to 69.50 pence per share, reflecting confidence in the full year outlook.

· DCC continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2026 will be a year of good operating profit growth on a continuing basis, significant strategic progress and ongoing development activity.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive, commented: “It has been a period of significant strategic progress. We completed the sale of our Healthcare business, the sale of our Info Tech business, and our £100 million share buyback programme. We expanded our liquid gas activities in Europe, a priority for growth where we have a good pipeline of further development opportunities. We continue to expect good profit growth for the full year in line with market expectations, demonstrating our resilient business model. We are excited about our growth opportunities as a simpler, stronger DCC Energy. We’re on track to deliver our 2030 ambition.”

Financial Highlights 2025 20241 % change % change CC2 Adjusted operating profit3 – Solutions £101.8m £113.1m -10.0% -10.8% – Mobility £71.5m £69.5m +2.8% +2.0% DCC Energy £173.3m £182.6m -5.2% -5.9% DCC Technology £33.4m £35.9m -6.9% -2.0% Adjusted operating profit – continuing1 £206.7m £218.5m -5.4% -5.3% Adjusted earnings per share – continuing1 120.8p 126.1p -4.2% -4.4% Interim dividend 69.50p 66.19p +5.0% Net debt (excl. lease creditors) £522.3m £1,092.1m

1 Refer to the Discontinued Operations note later in the document for further details

2 Constant currency (‘CC’) represents the retranslation of foreign denominated current year results at prior year exchange rates

3 Refer to Alternative Performance Measures in Supplementary Financial Information for further details

Presentation: Interim results – audio webcast and conference call details

Group management will host a live audio webcast and conference call of the presentation at 09.00 GMT today. The slides for this presentation can be downloaded from DCC’s website, www.dcc.ie.

The access details are as follows:

Ireland: +353 (0) 1 691 7842

UK: +44 (0) 203 936 2999

International: +44 (0) 203 936 2999

Passcode: 711604

Webcast link: https://www.investis-live.com/dcc/68ff89a23b61dc001084c3ae/bnbl

This report, presentation slides and a replay of the audio will be made available at www.dcc.ie.