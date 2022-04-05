CyanConnode receives order from Middle East and North Africa

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) has announced that it has received an order for a smart metering deployment in MENA Region (Middle East and North Africa), which is a new territory for the company. This order is for CyanConnode’s cellular communications product which will be deployed to connect smart electricity and smart water meters.

Under the contract, CyanConnode will supply cellular hubs, with a capacity to handle up to 1 million meters.

Following an initial stage of obtaining certifications, it is expected that delivery against the order will commence during this calendar year.