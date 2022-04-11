Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CyanConnode: New contract, fundraising and Indian developments

Hardman & Co

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is awaiting news with respect to the first large tranche of smart meter contracts in India, for which it is an established supplier of intelligent communications modules. In the meantime, contract wins in other markets continue; for example, this week’s announcement of a win in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which we expect has a multi-million pound value. The recent fundraising of £2.0m gross saw strong investor support ‒ this was a growth-centric initiative as the new funds will be primarily used to fund inventory of components in short supply and/or have longer lead times. Our DCF-implied fair equity value is £91.4m compared with the current market capitalisation of £40.5m.

  • Major new contract win: A new contract in the MENA region for electricity and water meters will see the deployment of CyanConnode’s cellular communications hubs to connect up to 1m existing meters to central infrastructure. We expect this high-profile deployment to be a multi-million pound contract in total.
  • Indian opportunity remains firmly on track: Benefiting from renewed momentum stemming from Government initiatives, over 40m meters are currently out for tender, with awards for most expected by year-end. The emphasis is on vendors with proven, end-to-end technologies, boxes that the company clearly ticks. CyanConnode India has deployed over 1.1m smart meters and is profitable.
  • State elections yield favourable outcome: Uttar Pradesh has been a leader in smart meter rollouts from the outset. This week saw the re-election of the ruling BJP party in the state, which is currently tendering for close to 27m meters, making continuity critical. The BJP also won in three other significant state elections.
  • Successful fundraising to scale inventory and production: The company recently raised £2.0m gross through a placing of 14.3m new shares at £0.14, a discount of only 1.8% to the previous close due to oversubscription. The news triggered a positive market response with stock up 16% in choppy markets.
  • Investment summary: The coming 12 months will be a key period as the 40m or so meters out for tender are awarded. The company is working with many bidders and its prospects of winning a solid share are strong, In the meantime, management is wisely scaling up key aspects of the business. Our DCF-implied fair equity value for CyanConnode is £91.4m (£0.39 per share), vs. the current market capitalisation of £40,5m.
You might also enjoy reading  Fidelity China Special Situations: The time to “be greedy when others are fearful”?

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CyanConnode Holdings plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CyanConnode Holdings plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.