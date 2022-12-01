Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

CyanConnode Holdings trading in line with market expectations

CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks, has advised that it will announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022, on 14 December 2022.

CyanConnode is pleased to confirm that trading for the six-month period is in line with market expectations and that revenue for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2023, is also expected to be in line with market expectations.

The Company also announces that John Cronin, Executive Chairman, and Heather Peacock, Group CFO will be hosting a presentation and live online Q&A session on 14 December 2022, which is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Further details on how to attend the presentation will be provided in due course.

CyanConnode (LON: CYAN), is a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, which are used for machine to machine (M2M) communication.  As well as being self-forming and self-healing, CyanConnode’s RF Smart Mesh Networks are designed for rapid deployment, whilst giving exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership.

In June 2018, it launched its award-winning Omnimesh Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform, which has already gained considerable commercial traction, especially in India which is a key market for the Company.

Through a Global partner eco-system, which is vendor agnostic, the company has several routes to market, therefore it is well positioned to capitalise upon increasing Global demand for smart metering solutions.

You might also enjoy reading  CyanConnode: Indian smart meter programme update
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.