CyanConnode Holdings trading in line with market expectations

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks, has advised that it will announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022, on 14 December 2022.

CyanConnode is pleased to confirm that trading for the six-month period is in line with market expectations and that revenue for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2023, is also expected to be in line with market expectations.

The Company also announces that John Cronin, Executive Chairman, and Heather Peacock, Group CFO will be hosting a presentation and live online Q&A session on 14 December 2022, which is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Further details on how to attend the presentation will be provided in due course.

CyanConnode (LON: CYAN), is a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, which are used for machine to machine (M2M) communication. As well as being self-forming and self-healing, CyanConnode’s RF Smart Mesh Networks are designed for rapid deployment, whilst giving exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership.

In June 2018, it launched its award-winning Omnimesh Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform, which has already gained considerable commercial traction, especially in India which is a key market for the Company.

Through a Global partner eco-system, which is vendor agnostic, the company has several routes to market, therefore it is well positioned to capitalise upon increasing Global demand for smart metering solutions.