CyanConnode Holdings reports a significant increase of revenue

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, has provided a trading update for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (H1 FY 2022).

Highlights

· Turnover of £4.1 million for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, 2.7 times higher than the equivalent FY 21 period (H1 FY 2021: £1.5 million)

· Period end cash and cash equivalents of c. £1.74 million (H1 FY 2021: £1.0 million)

· Approximately £3.8 million cash received from customers during the period, 2.4 times higher than the equivalent FY 2021 period (H1 FY 2021: £1.6 million). A further £0.24 million has been received since the end of the period.

· 315k Omnimesh modules shipped to customers during the period, 3.4 times higher than the equivalent FY 2021 period (H1 FY 2021: 92k)

· 152k Omnimesh modules ordered for a new customer in northern India

· Follow-on order from MEA (Metropolitan Electricity Authority) Smart Grid Project in Thailand

· 100k Omnimesh modules ordered for a new customer in Africa

· Key MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed with Intellismart (IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited)

· Heavily oversubscribed Placing completed at a premium to the then share price, raising £3.15 million before expenses

· Selected as EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) Technology Partner for the Middle East and Africa

· Global Strategic Alliance signed with SEW (Smart Energy Water)

· Further strengthening of the Indian Management Team

· Awarded the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark

· Won the Frost and Sullivan Global Smart Metering Technology Innovation Leadership Award