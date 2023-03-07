CyanConnode Holdings collaboration with Silicon Laboratories for performance and cost

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a global leader in narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks, has announced its collaboration with Silicon Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB), a prominent supplier of System-On-Chips (SOCs).

CyanConnode will integrate SiLabs’ FG25 Sub-GHz Wireless SoC into its Omnimesh product range. The FG25 is certified by the Wi-SUN Alliance (Wireless Smart Ubiquitous Network Alliance), which is the leading IPv6 sub-GHz mesh technology for smart city and smart utility applications. The open-source backbone of Wi-SUN will enable CyanConnode to quickly scale deployments and leverage the Wi-SUN ecosystem to provide new value to its customers. CyanConnode’s adoption of SiLabs’ flagship SoC and Wi-SUN will ensure that it is the first to meet the technical requirement set by the Government of India as defined by BIS LITD28 standards for Smart Meter RF Communication systems.

CyanConnode’s adoption of SiLabs’ flagship SoC and Wi-SUN will ensure that it continues to meet the Service Level Agreements (SLAs) required by the Government of India. For a case study of the implementation of the FG25 and Wi-SUN in India, please visit https://www.silabs.com/applications/case-studies/leveraging-fg25-and-wi-sun-for-smart-metering-in-india.

John Cronin, Executive Chairman of CyanConnode, said, “We are delighted to announce this collaboration with SiLabs, with whom we have worked for several years. SiLabs’ FG25 sub-GHz wireless SoC and Wi-SUN provide an efficient solution for performance and cost. As the smart-metering market evolves, expectations for what smart meters can offer will increase. The FG25 and Wi-SUN will scale with our customers’ needs, especially in India, where the Government of India has mandated the rollout of 250 million smart meters.”

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives.