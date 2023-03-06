CyanConnode Holdings appoints new Nominated and Financial Adviser

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), has announced the appointment of Strand Hanson Limited as the Company’s Nominated and Financial Adviser with immediate effect.

CyanConnode, is a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, which are used for machine to machine (M2M) communication. As well as being self-forming and self-healing, CyanConnode’s RF Smart Mesh Networks are designed for rapid deployment, whilst giving exceptional performance and competitive total cost of ownership.

CyanConnode’s award-winning Omnimesh Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform has gained considerable commercial traction, especially in India which is a key market for the Company.

Through a Global partner eco-system, which is vendor agnostic, CyanConnode has several routes to market, therefore it is well positioned to capitalise upon increasing Global demand for smart metering solutions.