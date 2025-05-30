CyanConnode accelerates global smart grid rollout

CyanConnode’s Omni IoT solution represents a game-changing advancement in the global utilities sector, delivering a high-performance, cost-effective AMI platform that is easy to deploy and meets stringent technical and regulatory benchmarks worldwide. Designed with utility-scale needs in mind, this plug-and-play network ensures uninterrupted data transmission with over 99% availability, providing the continuous visibility and control modern utilities demand.

At the core of CyanConnode’s success is its unique ability to deliver robust connectivity even in the most challenging environments. The company’s mesh networking architecture guarantees deep penetration across all terrains, eliminating coverage blind spots and ensuring no single point of failure. This means utility operators can count on resilient communication links from the first meter to the last mile, even in regions with complex infrastructure or difficult geography.

This technological edge is backed by compatibility with globally recognised telecom regulations, including standards set by NBTC in Thailand, WPC in India, SDPPI in Indonesia, and TRA in the UAE. The Omni solution also utilises Wi-SUN compliant hardware, offering a scalable and secure platform trusted by over 20 customers across eight countries. Such regulatory alignment ensures faster adoption and compliance in new markets, giving CyanConnode a strategic advantage as smart grid deployments expand globally.

Further reinforcing its adaptability, CyanConnode’s solution is already integrated with leading meter manufacturers and Meter Data Management (MDM) providers, providing a seamless ecosystem for end-to-end deployment. This reduces time-to-market and implementation complexity for customers, allowing them to focus on enhancing service reliability and consumer satisfaction.

With the ability to rapidly detect and resolve outages, the Omni solution also supports real-time monitoring and grid management. This operational intelligence is vital in reducing downtime, increasing efficiency, and improving billing accuracy, key drivers for utilities transitioning toward smarter, more responsive infrastructures.

The platform is equally well-suited for emerging utility applications beyond electricity, including water, gas, smart street lighting, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. CyanConnode’s adaptable technology supports unified communications across these diverse domains, further strengthening its appeal as a future-proof investment for governments and utility operators looking to modernise public infrastructure while managing costs.

Perhaps most compelling for investors is the solution’s cost efficiency. CyanConnode’s plug-and-play design slashes installation time and capital expenditure, while its modular architecture provides long-term scalability. This makes it attractive not only to large-scale utility firms but also to smaller regional providers and municipalities seeking digital transformation without the burden of prohibitive investment.

As global demand for energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure resilience continues to soar, CyanConnode is positioned to capitalise on one of the most important megatrends of the coming decade. Its proven technology, regulatory readiness, and growing international footprint make it a standout in the IoT utility space.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.