Croda International will hold virtual investor seminar on sustainability today

Croda International plc (LON:CRDA) will host a virtual investor seminar on its leadership in sustainability today from 14:00 to 17:00 British Summer Time.

The event will update investors and analysts on Croda’s sustainability strategy and highlight the important role it has to play in the Group’s future. Croda has a strong sustainability platform, following over £500m of sustainability-focused investment through acquisitions, partnerships and capital expenditure since 2012.

The seminar will set out Croda International’s Commitment to be Climate, Land and People Positive by 2030. It will feature contributions from industry experts and Croda customers, and will expand on the commercial opportunities that sustainability is driving through the impact of increased regulation and consumer demand for products from sustainably-sourced and manufactured ingredients.

No new material information will be provided during the event.

The presentation will be available live and on replay via webcast at www.croda.com/investors. To participate, please register in advance.

