Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Croda International Plc Q1 sales up 8%, outlook unchanged

Croda International

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has provided an update on its sales performance in the first quarter of 2025 (the three months ended 31 March 2025).

·      Group sales of £442m, up 8% versus the prior year and up 9% at constant currency

·      Life Sciences, Consumer Care and Industrial Specialities all delivered good sales growth

·      Good progress delivering our five-point plan to drive sales growth and margin recovery

·      Q1 profit before tax in line with expectations

Group performance

                                 Change versus prior year
Q125£mQ124£mChangeConstant currency change
Consumer Care2552378%8%
Life Sciences13412210%11%
Industrial Specialties53506%7%
Group4424098%9%

First quarter sales increased to £442m, up 8% on a reported basis on the prior year and up 9% in constant currency. Good sales growth was driven by higher sales volumes with the price/mix headwinds we saw in 2024 starting to diminish. Overall, Group adjusted profit before tax in the first quarter was in line with our expectations.

With higher sales volumes in the first quarter, asset utilisation at our 11 shared manufacturing sites has continued to improve. We have continued to successfully implement our plan to realise £25m of cost savings this year whilst identifying further opportunities to deliver operational efficiencies as part of our multi-year programme.  

Overall, we are making good progress delivering the five priorities outlined in February to improve our financial performance. These are to grow sales by:

·      Leveraging our proximity to customers

·      Converting our innovation pipelines

·      Driving value from recent investments

and to drive margin recovery by:

·      Increasing sales volumes to enhance utilisation rates

·      Realigning our cost base

As widely reported, the recent introduction of trade tariffs and increased geopolitical tensions have made the global economic outlook more uncertain. Although our well-balanced local manufacturing and procurement model helps to mitigate our direct exposure to tariffs, we are assessing the likely impact, talking to our customers and intend to apply a tariff surcharge to cover any associated incremental costs. 

Whilst we recognise that the political and economic environment has become less predictable, the Group’s encouraging start to the year means that our Full Year 2025 outlook is unchanged. As things stand, we continue to expect to deliver £265m to £295m Group adjusted profit before tax at constant currency.

Regional performance

% change in sales versus the prior yearChangeConstant currency change
EMEA11%13%
North America4%4%
Latin America6%5%
Asia8%9%
Group8%9%

All regions delivered good sales growth, with EMEA particularly strong.

Business performance

Consumer Care

% change in sales versus the prior yearChangeConstant currency change
Beauty Actives(2)%(1)%
Beauty Care5%6%
F&F19%19%
Home Care5%5%
Total Consumer Care8%8%

Sales in Consumer Care were up 8% both on a reported and constant currency basis, driven by higher sales volumes and continued strong demand from local customers. Fragrances & Flavours continued to deliver strong sales growth. Beauty Care and Home Care delivered mid-single digit percentage sales growth driven by higher sales volumes. Year-on-year sales were down slightly in Beauty Actives against a good comparator period but were up strongly on a sequential basis compared with the final quarter of 2024.   

Life Sciences

% change in sales versus the prior yearChangeConstant currency change
Pharma6%7%
Crop Protection17%18%
Seed Enhancement14%15%
Total Life Sciences10%11%

Reported sales in Life Sciences were up 10%, or by 11% at constant currency. Crop Protection and Seed Enhancement both delivered strong sales growth. Pharma sales were also higher, both on a year-on-year and a sequential business, with growth in our strategic focus areas in biopharma more than offsetting continued challenges in consumer health and veterinary markets.

Industrial Specialties

Reported sales in Industrial Specialties grew by 6%, or by 7% at constant currency, again driven by higher sales volumes.

Quarterly sales performance

Quarterly sales£mConsumerCareLifeSciencesIndustrialSpecialtiesGroup
Q1 2024236.8121.849.9408.5
Q2 2024231.6124.451.4407.4
Q3 2024228.1128.849.7406.6
Q4 2024223.5129.352.8405.6
Q1 2025255.1134.552.7442.3
Half yearly sales £mConsumerCareLifeSciencesIndustrialSpecialtiesGroup
H1 2024468.4246.2101.3815.9
H2 2024451.6258.1102.5812.2

Further information

Croda is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors at 7.30am BST this morning. Please register in advance at: www.croda.com/investors.

Our Annual General Meeting (AGM) is taking place at 12 noon today at The Milner York, Station Road, York, England, YO24 1AA.

Croda will report half year 2025 results on 29 July 2025.

 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 4.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 6.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 11.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 9.4% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 13.3% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Croda International Plc 10.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.