Corporate Office Properties Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Corporate Office Properties Tru which can be found using ticker (OFC) have now 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $29.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $22.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The day 50 moving average is $25.84 while the 200 day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2,564m. Visit the company website at: https://www.copt.com

The potential market cap would be $3,371m based on the market consensus.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.21% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.42, revenue per share of 6.61 and a 2.68% return on assets.