Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jubilee Metals signals its next chapter with exit from South Africa

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals has received competition tribunal approval to dispose of its chrome and platinum group metals operations in South Africa.

Copper is already central to the company’s positioning and looks set to become its primary focus. Management has repeatedly emphasised the margin potential and scalability of its Zambian copper operations. This sale simplifies the business and concentrates resources on a platform that aligns with long-term global demand trends.

Copper is structurally supported by electrification and infrastructure demand. Chrome and PGMs, by contrast, face more mixed demand signals and require sustained capital to remain competitive.

The company is not exiting South Africa entirely. It is retaining rights to the Tjate platinum project, holding optionality in a segment it understands.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals signals its next chapter with exit from South Africa

Jubilee Metals is exiting South Africa’s chrome and PGM sector to focus fully on copper in Zambia, signalling a cleaner, more deliberate strategy.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals receives Tribunal approval for Chrome and PGM disposal

Jubilee Metals has secured unconditional approval from the South African Competition Tribunal for the sale of its Chrome and PGM operations to One Chrome.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper poised for a deeper test of fundamentals

Copper’s recent rise isn’t just about sentiment, subtle shifts in physical demand and policy risk are shaping its medium‑term outlook.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper’s tight supply narrative gains weight despite industrial softness

Copper’s outlook is tightening behind the scenes, as weak demand meets shrinking supply and structural demand drivers stay firmly in place.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper moving into sharper focus as trade and supply disruptions align

Copper is moving into focus as trade stability and supply disruptions converge at a key moment for long-term demand.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper edges Higher as China Holds the Line on Growth

Copper gained in Shanghai as China’s manufacturing resilience and easing trade tensions signalled a cautious but meaningful revival in industrial confidence.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple