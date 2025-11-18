Jubilee Metals signals its next chapter with exit from South Africa

Jubilee Metals has received competition tribunal approval to dispose of its chrome and platinum group metals operations in South Africa.

Copper is already central to the company’s positioning and looks set to become its primary focus. Management has repeatedly emphasised the margin potential and scalability of its Zambian copper operations. This sale simplifies the business and concentrates resources on a platform that aligns with long-term global demand trends.

Copper is structurally supported by electrification and infrastructure demand. Chrome and PGMs, by contrast, face more mixed demand signals and require sustained capital to remain competitive.

The company is not exiting South Africa entirely. It is retaining rights to the Tjate platinum project, holding optionality in a segment it understands.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.