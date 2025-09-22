Copper prices reflect tension in supply and demand

A fresh shift in the copper market has caught investor attention due to the way several forces are now converging at once. Supply that once felt secure is showing cracks, while demand is resurfacing in areas where it had briefly softened. The result is not a straightforward rally but a more layered set of conditions that suggest copper is once again a market to watch closely.

Recent events have placed supply risk firmly back into focus. The Grasberg mine, one of the largest contributors to global copper output, has been forced to pause activity following a fatal incident. Even temporary disruptions at a site of this scale can ripple quickly across the supply chain, reminding investors of the structural tightness that underpins the market. Inventories, which had previously been building, are starting to draw down more quickly than expected, magnifying the sensitivity to any production setbacks.

At the same time, Chinese demand is re-emerging as a stabilising factor. Manufacturing indicators and forward orders suggest that appetite for refined copper is holding up, particularly in sectors tied to infrastructure and technology buildout. Investors who had assumed China would remain a muted buyer are finding that the pull from the mainland is stronger than anticipated.

