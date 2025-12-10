Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zambian copper site gains momentum

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Galileo Resources has agreed to fund a US$700,000 work programme at the Molefe copper project in Zambia, earning the right to acquire up to 23.75% of the operation. The remaining ownership will stay with Jubilee Metals Group, which holds 71.25%, and a local Zambian company, which retains the final 5%.

The structure is designed to move the project forward without delay. Jubilee is already mining high-grade ore from Molefe and expects to reach production of 4,500 tonnes per month. Around 2.2 million tonnes of lower-grade ore have also been stockpiled on site, with no processing solution yet in place. The plan now is to fund exploration and design a facility that can process both the new and stockpiled material, creating a long-term route to revenue and resource growth.

Galileo will lead drilling and technical work to confirm the size and quality of the remaining ore body. This includes modelling the pit design, upgrading confidence in the resource, and identifying whether additional zones nearby can be brought into the mine plan. Jubilee, in turn, focuses on what it already does well, operating in Zambia with existing infrastructure and processing capability. The collaboration allows Jubilee to expand the resource with outside capital, while keeping control of the timeline and long-term economics.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Zambian copper site gains momentum

An active copper mine in Zambia with 2.2 million tonnes of stockpiled ore is now backed by a new JV aiming to unlock full-scale processing and expansion.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper prices climb as physical market tightens

Copper’s price breakout hints at a deeper structural shift that could reshape long-term investor positioning.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper has moved from industrial metal to strategic asset

Copper is being repriced as a critical input to global infrastructure, and long-term investors are paying attention.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Tight supply conditions push copper into sharper investor focus

Copper’s record high reflects rising supply pressure and sustained demand across energy and infrastructure sectors.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals and Galileo advance Molefe Mine development

Jubilee has entered into a project development agreement with Galileo Resources to accelerate work at the Molefe Mine in Zambia. The partnership brings together operational, processing and exploration expertise, with Galileo funding resource definition to earn up to a 23.75 percent interest.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals delivers a sharper copper pivot in Zambia

Jubilee Metals has delivered a 65 % jump in copper output in its first quarter, signalling a clearer shift into Zambia‐based copper production.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple