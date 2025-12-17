Follow us on:

Copper holds firm as investors weigh shifting rate signals

Copper prices edged higher as the latest US jobs report injected fresh momentum into market expectations for interest rate cuts. The data, showing a rise in unemployment despite stronger payroll numbers, gave investors room to reassess the policy outlook without signalling a dramatic slowdown in economic activity. For copper, that combination provided a timely boost.

Trading volumes may be thinning into year-end, but the response was clear enough. Copper on the London Metal Exchange pushed back toward recent highs, while Shanghai contracts also moved up. These are not headline-grabbing jumps, but they speak to the underlying confidence that continues to support the market.

A rising unemployment rate is now being interpreted as easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep policy tight. At the same time, continued job creation suggests that overall demand conditions remain stable. Tight global supply conditions have not eased, and producers have shown little appetite to ramp up output aggressively in the current price range. Inventories remain relatively low, adding to a sense of fragility on the supply side.

Copper rose as investors welcomed labour data that supports a shift toward looser monetary policy without denting demand.
Copper Production

Jubilee reports FY2025 results as copper focus sharpens ahead of disposal

Jubilee has published its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, reporting on continuing Zambian copper operations following the classification of its South African chrome and PGM assets as held for sale.
Zambian copper site gains momentum

An active copper mine in Zambia with 2.2 million tonnes of stockpiled ore is now backed by a new JV aiming to unlock full-scale processing and expansion.
Copper prices climb as physical market tightens

Copper’s price breakout hints at a deeper structural shift that could reshape long-term investor positioning.
Copper has moved from industrial metal to strategic asset

Copper is being repriced as a critical input to global infrastructure, and long-term investors are paying attention.
Tight supply conditions push copper into sharper investor focus

Copper’s record high reflects rising supply pressure and sustained demand across energy and infrastructure sectors.

