Copper holds firm as investors weigh shifting rate signals

Copper prices edged higher as the latest US jobs report injected fresh momentum into market expectations for interest rate cuts. The data, showing a rise in unemployment despite stronger payroll numbers, gave investors room to reassess the policy outlook without signalling a dramatic slowdown in economic activity. For copper, that combination provided a timely boost.

Trading volumes may be thinning into year-end, but the response was clear enough. Copper on the London Metal Exchange pushed back toward recent highs, while Shanghai contracts also moved up. These are not headline-grabbing jumps, but they speak to the underlying confidence that continues to support the market.

A rising unemployment rate is now being interpreted as easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep policy tight. At the same time, continued job creation suggests that overall demand conditions remain stable. Tight global supply conditions have not eased, and producers have shown little appetite to ramp up output aggressively in the current price range. Inventories remain relatively low, adding to a sense of fragility on the supply side.

