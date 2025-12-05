Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper has moved from industrial metal to strategic asset

Jubilee-Metals-Group

The price of copper hit an all-time high this week, driven by a sharp tightening in supply and stronger-than-expected demand across critical sectors.

Citi has lifted its copper price forecast for the next year and expects the market to remain undersupplied. Traders have followed with increased long positions, reflecting a growing belief that prices will stay high.

Copper producers with efficient operations and disciplined capital management are now in a strong position. Their margins have expanded, cash flow has improved, and the broader market is beginning to reward exposure to the copper supply chain. At the same time, the barriers to new supply remain high. Permitting timelines are long, capital requirements are large, and environmental hurdles are rising. That means most new supply is years away.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper has moved from industrial metal to strategic asset

Copper is being repriced as a critical input to global infrastructure, and long-term investors are paying attention.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Tight supply conditions push copper into sharper investor focus

Copper’s record high reflects rising supply pressure and sustained demand across energy and infrastructure sectors.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals and Galileo advance Molefe Mine development

Jubilee has entered into a project development agreement with Galileo Resources to accelerate work at the Molefe Mine in Zambia. The partnership brings together operational, processing and exploration expertise, with Galileo funding resource definition to earn up to a 23.75 percent interest.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals delivers a sharper copper pivot in Zambia

Jubilee Metals has delivered a 65 % jump in copper output in its first quarter, signalling a clearer shift into Zambia‐based copper production.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals reports Q1 FY2026 update as Zambia copper output rises 65%

Jubilee has issued its Q1 FY2026 operational update for its Zambia copper units, confirming higher production, stable power supply, and progress at both the Roan plant and Molefe mine.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals signals its next chapter with exit from South Africa

Jubilee Metals is exiting South Africa’s chrome and PGM sector to focus fully on copper in Zambia, signalling a cleaner, more deliberate strategy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple