Copper poised amid rates and supply disruption

The copper market has picked up momentum in recent weeks, largely driven by investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve may begin easing interest rates. That shift would typically weaken the dollar and lower borrowing costs, both of which tend to boost demand for industrial metals. Evidence for this view came from US data showing a rise in jobless claims, reinforcing hopes for a forthcoming rate cut. As the expectation of easing grows, markets are responding, copper recently breached US$10,000 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange, reaching its highest level in over five months.

On the supply front, pressure is mounting. One of the most significant developments is the ongoing suspension of operations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a mud flow blocked underground access and trapped workers. Grasberg is a very large copper producer, in 2024 it accounted for around 3.6% of global mined copper output. Its shutdown tightens global availability, especially when the market is already sensitive to incremental supply disruptions.

Other supply concerns are present. Output from leading producing countries is weak: for example, in Peru, copper production dropped year-on-year in recent months. Together with Grasberg’s halt, these supply-side risks heighten the potential for price volatility should demand remain stable or grow.

