Copper nears $13,000 amid dollar slide and tariff risk

Copper prices have surged towards $13,000 per tonne as investors respond to a falling US dollar and rising trade friction triggered by new geopolitical tensions.

The immediate driver has been a decline in the US dollar following Washington’s latest stance on Greenland, which has raised the prospect of retaliatory tariffs and disrupted broader trade expectations. A weaker dollar tends to lift demand for dollar-denominated commodities such as copper, making them cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The underlying narrative, however, stretches beyond short-term currency adjustments. Traders have accelerated shipments into the United States in anticipation of possible tariffs, tightening regional supply and creating imbalances in the global market.

