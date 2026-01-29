Copper hits record, mining stocks gain

Copper prices surged to an all-time high, boosting mining stocks and drawing renewed attention from investors to the sector’s positioning. Prices on the London Metal Exchange rose above $11,100 per metric ton, supported by a weaker dollar and persistent concerns about supply disruption.

The rally reflects tightening global availability. Production challenges in key regions, including ongoing permitting delays and political instability, are constraining output just as long-term demand continues to rise. These conditions are reinforcing expectations of structural undersupply, especially with copper’s central role in energy transition infrastructure.

A declining US dollar has added further momentum. As markets adjust to the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, the dollar has weakened, making commodities like copper more attractive to non-US investors. The resulting price lift is feeding directly into improved sentiment for listed miners.

