Conygar Investment Company Cross Hands Retail Park fully Let

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property investment and development group, has announced today that it has completed the letting of the last remaining units of the Cross Hands Retail Park to the variety store, One Below Retail and gym operator Snap Fitness at its Cross Hands Retail Park to achieve a fully let scheme.

Freddie Jones, Director at Conygar Investment Company said:

“We are delighted to have secured One Below and Snap Fitness to join our other leading operators on the park; Lidl, B&M Retail Ltd, Costa Coffee, Iceland Foods Ltd, David Jenkins Ltd, Dominos PLC and Pets at Home. These final lettings clearly demonstrate the attraction and resilience of the Park which continued to trade successfully despite the volatility in the retail sector over the last 12 months as a consequence of the pandemic. The addition of One Below and Snap Fitness will complement the current occupier line up and substantiate our investment strategy for the park.