Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Conygar Investment Company Cross Hands Retail Park fully Let

Cross Hands Retail Park - Conygar

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property investment and development group, has announced today that it has completed the letting of the last remaining units of the Cross Hands Retail Park to the variety store, One Below Retail and gym operator Snap Fitness at its Cross Hands Retail Park to achieve a fully let scheme.

Freddie Jones, Director at Conygar Investment Company said:

“We are delighted to have secured One Below and Snap Fitness to join our other leading operators on the park; Lidl,  B&M Retail Ltd, Costa Coffee, Iceland Foods Ltd, David Jenkins Ltd, Dominos PLC and Pets at Home. These final lettings clearly demonstrate the attraction and resilience of the Park which continued to trade successfully despite the volatility in the retail sector over the last 12 months as a consequence of the pandemic. The addition of One Below and Snap Fitness will complement the current occupier line up and substantiate our investment strategy for the park.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Conygar Investment Company PLC

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Conygar Investment Company PLC

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.