Conygar Investment Company Appoints highly experienced Bimaljit Sandhu to the board

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property development and trading group, announces the appointment of Bimaljit (“Bim”) Sandhu as Non-Executive Director with effect from today.

Bim will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar Investment Company commented: “We are delighted to welcome Bim to the Board. He brings over 30 years’ experience in residential and commercial property development, investment and corporate funding as well as quoted company experience too, including as a Non-Executive Director of main market listed AEW UK REIT Plc.”

