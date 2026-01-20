Follow us on:

Converged operations are now essential for multi-cloud success

Cloud computing has evolved rapidly, but operations have not kept pace. While enterprises now run workloads across multiple public and private clouds, most still manage them as separate environments. This creates risk, wastes time and limits the value of cloud investments.

Every cloud provider offers its own tools, dashboards and alerts. Each layer adds complexity rather than reducing it. In theory, this provides control. In practice, it creates silos that fragment visibility and slow down response times. Operators are left stitching together data manually just to understand what’s happening.

This fragmentation becomes a real problem under pressure. When systems fail, teams lose time chasing signals across different platforms. Key information is scattered, context is missing, and human coordination becomes the fallback.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.

