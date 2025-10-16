Where automation learns to govern itself

SentientDB is Verge Technologies’ AI-powered platform that unifies and manages databases across multiple cloud and on-premises environments as if they were one system.

It continuously monitors workload performance, reliability, and compliance requirements, then automatically moves or rebalances databases to maintain optimal operation without downtime. This allows organisations, especially government agencies with strict data and security mandates, to migrate or scale systems seamlessly while staying within policy and regulatory limits.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.