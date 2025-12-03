Follow us on:

How reducing maintenance outages can support stronger service performance

Verge Technologies

Verge Technologies CEO Jimmy Jobe outlines how lowering maintenance related downtime, even by a small margin, can improve service levels and customer satisfaction. In a short video clip, he discusses how aiming for zero downtime can help businesses strengthen reliability and support growth.


Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.

Verge Technologies' Jimmy Jobe discusses how cutting maintenance related downtime, even by modest amounts, can improve service performance.
Verge Technologies

Verge Technologies: Delivering zero-downtime database resilience in a multi-cloud world

Verge Technologies President and CEO Jimmy Jobe explains how recent outages at major providers such as AWS, Azure and Cloudflare expose the risks of relying on a single cloud, and why enterprises need a multi-cloud, hybrid cloud strategy to avoid downtime.

Verge Technologies: Why SentientDB Is Mission-Critical in a Multi-Cloud World (Video)

Outages at AWS and Cloudflare aren’t just inconvenient — they’re a wake-up call. Verge Technologies CEO Jimmy Jobe explains how SentientDB keeps databases globally available, with zero downtime and full automation.
Verge Technologies

What happens when cloud complexity reaches its limit

Verge is building a converged cloud system that replaces fragmentation with one intelligent, unified architecture.
Verge Technologies

AI‑driven shift in enterprise infrastructure

Verge Technologies is stepping into the cross‑cloud frontier with SentientDB, an AI‑driven platform aiming to manage databases wherever they live, giving enterprise IT the flexibility and resilience demanded by the new AI‑era.
Verge Technologies

Cloud strategy is no longer about choice but convergence

Manage the entire architecture as if it were a single, sentient system

