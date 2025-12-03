How reducing maintenance outages can support stronger service performance

Verge Technologies CEO Jimmy Jobe outlines how lowering maintenance related downtime, even by a small margin, can improve service levels and customer satisfaction. In a short video clip, he discusses how aiming for zero downtime can help businesses strengthen reliability and support growth.



Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.