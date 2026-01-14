Follow us on:

Automation shifts focus from labour to impact

In enterprise IT, automation is often seen as a way to cut costs. In practice, it’s becoming a tool to reallocate talent—freeing up skilled teams from routine tasks and shifting their focus to work that drives business value.

CIOs and CloudOps leaders are under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources. Hiring is constrained, expectations are rising, and cloud environments are becoming harder to manage. Against that backdrop, automation is about helping existing teams operate at a higher level.

Manual work still dominates much of IT operations: monitoring systems, managing failovers, making scaling decisions. These are necessary but time-consuming. Automating them gives teams more time to support new initiatives, improve system reliability and contribute to broader business goals.

This is especially relevant in hybrid and multi-cloud setups, where complexity expands faster than headcount ever can. Automation allows systems to adapt in real time, scaling with demand, resolving routine issues and maintaining performance without constant oversight. The result is better use of technical talent in environments where adding people isn’t always possible.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.

