Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 65.8% Upside Potential

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, with ticker code (CCO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1.2 and has a mean target at $1.99. Now with the previous closing price of $1.20 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 65.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $1.52 and the 200 day MA is $1.40. The market cap for the company is $563m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://clearchanneloutdoor.com

The potential market cap would be $934m based on the market consensus.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.