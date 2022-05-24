Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chesnara: Market benefits overwhelm operational challenges

Hardman & Co

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) has announced its 2021 full-year results. The headline figures are good, with Economic Value earnings of £57.8m. Within this, there were strong positive results from economic variances. Operational variances showed the effect of the challenges to the Swedish business, in particular, although their negative contribution of £32.6m was a distinct improvement on the £49.9m loss in 2020. The final dividend increased by 3% to give a total for the year of 22.60p. On the balance sheet, the growth in Economic Value was offset by adverse movements in exchange rates; net, it shrank by 2%.

  • Acquisitions: Since the results announcement, the acquisitions of Sanlam and Robein Leven have completed. The announcement was preceded in February by the issue of a £200m note at 4.75%. The latter signals that management is confident about finding more transactions in the near future.
  • Estimates: The additional bond interest will be partially offset by savings from repaying existing facilities and reduced tax. We have assumed no additional earnings from acquisitions in 2022, while, in 2023, they will offset the bond costs. Net, we have reduced our 2022E EPS by 2%, and 2023E by 3%.
  • Valuation: With a price at approximately two thirds of its Economic Value, Chesnara seems undervalued. A prospective dividend yield of 8.1%, with good prospects of continued growth, also suggests an undervalued stock.
  • Risks: Ultimately, the company remains tied to movements in financial markets and adverse developments in operational areas. Having just come through a testing period for the latter, in particular, we can see how well Chesnara can manage these challenges.
  • Investment summary: Chesnara has three pillars for delivering value, but also aims to be the “least troublesome source of sustainable, attractive dividend yield”. A close analysis reveals that there is substance underlying this aim. In our opinion, the discount to Economic Value looks wider than it should, and the yield appears high for a dividend that is both secure and growing.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

You might also enjoy reading  Fidelity Japan Trust, Analyst thoughts on performance and markets for AGM (Analyst VIDEO)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.